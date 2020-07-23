St. Louis Symphony Orchestra concertmaster David Halen has been spending a lot of time outdoors since the pandemic hit.
“Since the outbreak, I have learned a lot about myself and especially how performing has shaped much of my life,” he said by email. “Now, for the first time in my professional life, that activity is curtailed, so I have filled my time with a combination of other activities such as reading and studying and working on my small farm.
Halen cares for a small hardwood tree and hay farm in Ohio.
“Originally it was a very successful dairy cattle farm,” he says, “although only vestiges remain from that endeavor.”
He remembers his father working the farm — feeding chickens and milking cows — even as his father studied violin at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Halen compares the sounds of nature to music.
“The beauty to be found from isolation on someplace like a farm is that at first you notice the quiet,” he says, “then gradually you realize there is a cacophony of sound gently emanating from all the nature around you and in multiple dimensions. Birds, insects, animals, the wind, or even a far-off train whistle is part of the canvas of sound.”
He says he often hears in nature suggestions of classical music, “everything from Mozart to Messiaen.” Even though it is not written into a score, “it is no less beautiful,” he says, “and I find myself stopping suddenly and realizing the magic of sound and music in our world, no matter the venue.”
The pandemic has made it obvious how interactive performing live music really is, he says, "and how much we rely on other performers and an audience to make it meaningful. No virtual performance is anything like the magic of togetherness that makes something like a symphony concert so transcendent.”
What does Halen miss about live performances?
“What I miss most is hearing the inspired spontaneous beauty coming from the wealth of talent assembled in one of the most beautiful concert halls in the world.”
