David was a car salesman at age 32 and had a medical issue that left him without work and no income for three months. In a discussion with his mother, he said he needed a career change. She suggested he go into health care. He graduated nursing school and has been a first assist nurse in the Barnes Jewish hospital cardiovascular operating room for over seven years. Assisting on heart and lung transplant and heart repair surgeries is a testament to David's drive to become a nurse and a member of a world class team. Having the nerve to go back to school in his mid-30s, graduating second in his class and advancing to a position offering daily life-saving assistance makes David deserving of recognition as a Nursing professional who has made an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day.
David K.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Family of Missouri’s first coronavirus patient broke self quarantine, St. Louis County officials say
The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.
County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone
Yairo Munoz, 25, felt a pop in his hamstring during his final appearance for the Cardinals, but when they scheduled for him an MRI, he didn't show.
We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.
Family of Missouri’s first coronavirus patient broke self quarantine, St. Louis County officials say
The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.
1,703 St. Louisans died from the Spanish flu in 1918. The city's extreme precautions saved many more.
St. Louis had the lowest death rate in the nation by closing public places, including churches and schools, and prohibiting dances and banquets.
Player just decided to leave team and return to Dominican Republic after being injured.
The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.
The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.
The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.