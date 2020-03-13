David K.
David was a car salesman at age 32 and had a medical issue that left him without work and no income for three months. In a discussion with his mother, he said he needed a career change. She suggested he go into health care. He graduated nursing school and has been a first assist nurse in the Barnes Jewish hospital cardiovascular operating room for over seven years. Assisting on heart and lung transplant and heart repair surgeries is a testament to David's drive to become a nurse and a member of a world class team. Having the nerve to go back to school in his mid-30s, graduating second in his class and advancing to a position offering daily life-saving assistance makes David deserving of recognition as a Nursing professional who has made an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day.

