David Merideth

Age • 47
Home • St. Louis
Occupation • Real estate agent
Children • First-grader, a fourth-grader, two seventh-graders, an 11th-grader and a 12th-grader; three of them area at St. Louis Public Schools and three are at a charter school
Decision • The first-grader will go back to school. The junior will do virtual. The senior is supposed to be an intern in a nursing program, so we are still waiting to decide depending on what happens with that. We might end up moving some kids to do the virtual program if it doesn't look like in-person will work out.
Concerns • My wife has lupus, so we have to be more cautious. For the younger kids, they are going to miss out on the social aspect of school. It’s harder for them to do online learning, especially a first grader. For the older kids, we really have no idea of how high school is going to look. Will they be moving in groups in hallways? What about sports? Our son runs cross country and track. What will that look like? Being trapped in the house for several months with six kids can be overwhelming, but we are looking at data trends of how things are going. We are all having to suck it up a little bit to help keep my wife safe.
