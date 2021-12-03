 Skip to main content
David Sedaris
Author David Sedaris. Photo by Ingrid Christie

When 7 p.m. Dec. 5 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $40-$55; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Wry humorist David Sedaris has a new edition of his diaries, “A Carnival of Snackery,” the perfect excuse to see him in person and hear some hilarious observations on life from 2003 to 2020. Sedaris is known for his question-and-answer sessions and personal book signings. For newbies, last year’s “The Best of Me” could also provide a great introduction. By Jane Henderson

