NOMINATION 2: My mom has spent her entire life caring for others when they lost desperately needed it. She goes above and beyond to make everyone around her bright and cheerful. My mom is working at Evelyns House which is hospice care, and one of her patients last regrets was not marrying his lifelong sweetheart. My mom arranged for a pastor to come in, as well as cupcakes and decor to make it out to be as much of a wedding as possible, and had them married just days before he passed. My mom deserves the world, and absolutely deserves to be displayed on nurses week for her tireless, and heartfelt care that she gives to everyone around her.