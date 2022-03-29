Dayton Ragland - U.S. Air Force

Following in the giant footsteps of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, Dayton Ragland became a fighter pilot flying combat missions with the 4th Fighter Wing in Korea during the Korean War. On November 28, 1951 shortly after downing a Mig 15 over “Mig Alley,” his own F-86 Sabre was shot down and he would wind up being held as a Prisoner of War by the North Koreans for two years.

Following Korea, he remained in the Air Force and flew F-4 Phantoms with the 497th Tactical Fighter Squadron in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. With 97 missions already under his belt, three shy of completing his tour, he learned of a very dangerous mission that was getting ready to be flown.

The mission was to destroy a railroad and highway bridge over the Song Ma River, three miles north of Thanh Hoa, the capital of Annam Province in North Vietnam. The plan was for two C-130’s equipped with special ordnance to attack the bridge while F-4 Phantoms would fly diversionary attacks. The thinking was that the North Vietnamese would be more interested in the lethal F-4s rather than the not-so-sinister appearing C-130 cargo planes.

Taking off from the base in Ubon, Thailand, the diversionary attack went as planned. While drawing the anticipated heavy enemy anti-aircraft fire, his Phantom was hit and severely damaged.

Unable to make it back to the base, his plane headed instead for the North Vietnamese coast about 26 miles away in an attempt to bail out over the sea and be rescued by the patrolling U.S. Navy. He never made it and would go Missing in Action somewhere over the South China Sea coast.

Paul D., Maryland Heights, Mo.

Stories of Honor nominations were supplied by the community. All nominations are told from the point of view of the nominator. Content produced by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Marketing Department. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information, contact marketing@post-dispatch.com