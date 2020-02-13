Dazzle, aka Cori Kazoo

Who • Cori Compton, 24, Krakow
More info • circuskaput.com
Family • Compton is the youngest child of Rob Compton, also known as Babaloo
Her act • On evenings and weekends she works with Circus Kaput doing face painting and rotates with two other performers, Jessica Reynolds and Grace Thompson, as a two-woman act, Razzle & Dazzle. They unicycle, juggle and do magic tricks. She’s also developing a solo musical act, Cori Kazoo.
Background • Compton grew up with her father always joking and singing, and as an older kid she performed in the summers with him. “We had this whole comedy bit where he would treat me like a little kid, and I’d be like, Dad, I’m too old for this, I want to sing more than ‘You are My Sunshine.’ Then I got into my teens, and I was too cool for it.” She studied studio arts, art history, business and French at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, where her boyfriend started a juggling club. The Rouths saw them perform at a student event and took her on, helping her mold her acts as a children’s entertainer.
On being a woman in the business • Compton isn’t sure why the industry seems to attract more men, though she sees more female face painters. Girls at a party want to see themselves in the female performer, she said. Once, she was the only female juggler at a circus performance. Her dad overheard a little girl in the audience exclaim, “Look! It’s a girl!” “He got really excited,” Compton says.
On the future • Compton isn’t sure if this will turn into a career, but she has a hard time turning down gigs because she has so much fun. “Everyone’s happy you’re there. The event is always changing; the kids are, too. Everybody’s having fun, and my joy is bringing that joy to somebody else.”