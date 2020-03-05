De Smet Jesuit High School Spartan Summer

Spartan Summer at De Smet Jesuit offers exciting and challenging camp programs for middle school boys.
233 North New Ballas Road; desmet.org/spartansummer; 314-785-1309
Weight Lifting Camp • Camp for boys grades 5-8 who want to expand their physical strength and conditioning. June 1-5. Ages 10-14, $125.
Woodworking Camp • Take your design from concept to completion as you learn valuable woodworking skills. July 6-10. Ages 10-14, $125.
Des Peres Parks and Recreation Summer Camps
Des Peres Parks and Recreation offers 25 different types of camps to keep your kids active and engaged all summer long.
1050 Des Peres Road, Des Peres; TheLodgeDesPeres.com; 314-835-6150
Ninja Obstacle and Tumbling Camp by Hi-NRG • Hi-NRG’s Ninja Obstacle and Tumbling Camp will build coordination, strength, agility and, most of all, confidence. June 1-5. Ages 5-10, $172.
Underground Explorers Camp by Mad Science • Dig up the ancient past and solve real-life mysteries. June 1-5. Ages 6-11, $233.
Dragons Drum & Bugle Corps
Drum Line, Brass Horn Line and Color Guard are open to teens ages 13-18. Teens are also able to swim in the Dellwood Aquatic Center for free. All corps members will be provided free uniforms and costumes (dress code required) and refreshments. Drum Line and Horn Line youth must be able to play and read music.
10266 West Florissant Avenue; facebook.com/dragondrumcorps; 573-301-0105
Free Dragons Drum and Bugle Corps • May 30-Aug. 15. Ages 13-18, free.
Dream Big Career Camp
College and career exploration camp for high-school students with disabilities and IEPs.
133 South 11th Street, Suite 500; starkloff.org/for-candidates/#additional2; 314-588-7090
Dream Big Career Camp: Innovate • June 1-5. Ages 14-21, $375.
Dream Big Career Camp: Hands On • June 15-19. Ages 14-21, $375.
Dubois Center
Overnight camp for young people, grades 1-12 and adult/child. Classic, low-tech fun with an emphasis on building relationships.
2651 Quarry Road, DuBois, Illinois; duboiscenter.org; 618-787-2202
Horsin’ Around • A full-week horse-focused adventure for campers who’ve completed grades 5-7. June 7-12. Ages 10-12, $544.
LEAD • Learn to be a leader through hands-on experience and experiential learning. June 14-19. Ages 15-18, $494.
Eliot Chapel Nursery School Summer Camp
A happy, relaxed morning with emphasis on play through outdoor activities, art, nature, language, literature engineering and movement.
216 East Argonne Avenue, Kirkwood; ecnurseryschool.com; 314-821-0982
Sunny Fun • The playground is a great place to make friends, create, build strength and get messy. Inside activities are offered as well. June 9-18. Ages 3-5, $180.
Celebrate Summer • Children celebrate all that summer has to offer. June 23-July 2. Ages 3-5, $180.
Ethical Society Nursery School Summer Camp
Play-based camps for preschoolers ages 2 to 5 years old featuring age-appropriate art, music, outdoor play and more.
9001 Clayton Road; ethicalsocietynurseryschool.com; 314-991-1353
ESNS Summer Camp Week 2 • Careers theme. June 15-19. Ages 4-6, $145.
ESNS Summer Camp Week 3 • On the Farm theme. June 22-26. Ages 4-6, $145.
EYC Academy
EYC Academy offers a unique approach of one-to-one instruction (offered in-center or online through a virtual classroom) that fully individualizes the learning process. Its network also includes physical and emotional therapists to help your family beyond the walls of school.
195 Lamp and Lantern Village, Town and Country; eycacademystl.org; 636-220-3344
Sensory Art and Writing Camp • June 15-19. Ages 11-18, $149.
Fieldhouse Training Center
A great baseball/softball camp to have fun, learn basic skills and play games.
106 North Cool Springs Road, O’Fallon, Missouri; thefieldhouse.org; 636-281-2255
Summer Camp • June 1-4. Ages 5-13, $99.
Fontbonne University
Fontbonne University offers a variety of camps and workshops that give children opportunities to explore special interests, improve life skills and lay the groundwork for future studies. Camps meet on the main Clayton campus as well as venues throughout the St. Louis area. Scholarships to some camps are available for qualifying students.
6800 Wydown Boulevard; fontbonne.edu/about-us/griffin-gateways; 314-862-3456
Camp Fire (DHH) • Camp FIRE (Fontbonne Inspires Reading Excitement) is a summer theme-based literacy program for school-aged children who are deaf/hard of hearing (DHH). June 1-July 17. Ages 6-18, free.
Math Literacy Camp • Over the course of this camp, students will read “The Number Devil” by Hans Magnus Enzensberger. Chapter by chapter, students will learn key mathematical concepts and how to apply them. July 27-31. Ages 11-14, $200.
Gene Slay’s Girls and Boys Club
This camp will focus on STEAM activities in the areas of art, communication arts, math, swimming and athletics.
2524 South 11th Street; gsgbcstl.org; 314-655-9011
Gene Slays Girls and Boys Club Summer Camp • Nine weeks of summer fun and recreation. June 1-July 31. Ages 6-17, $75.
Gifted Resource Council Summer Academies
Gifted Resource Council offers summer programs for K-8 bright and talented students in a variety of fun and engaging subjects.
357 Marshall Avenue; Suite 6; giftedresourcecouncil.org/index.php/summer-academies; 314-962-5920
ECO Academy • 3rd-8th graders can combine economics and ecology while creating a pop-up business. June 8-19. Ages 9-14, $500.
Academy Americana: Colonial Times, Hamilton & Friends • 1st-3rd graders won’t throw away their shot with this look at colonial times. July 6-17. Ages 6-10, $500.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri
Girl Scout Camp opportunities range from a day to a few weeks for girls ages Pre-K through 12th grade. Girls learn teamwork and self-discovery in an encouraging environment.
2300 Ball Drive; girlscoutsem.org; 314-590-2300
S’mores on the Shore • Learn about bravery at Camp Fiddlecreek. July 20-23. Ages 5-14, $54.
Weeklong Traditional Camp • Enjoy camping … your way. July 26-31. Ages 6-17, $360.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois
Girl-focused programming for girls ages 5-18 located in Southern Illinois.
4 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon; gsofsi.org; 618-692-0692
Camp’s Got Talent • Do you have skills and you want to show them off? Well then, Camp’s Got Talent is the place to show us what you are working with. July 22-25. Ages 9-11, $275.
Apocalyptic Adventure • Explore southern Illinois on epic adventures. July 26-Aug. 1. Ages 11-17, $400.
Good Journey’s Summer Leadership Academy
Leadership academy with a focus on technology and African culture for young community builders.
1020 North Taylor Avenue; goodjourney.org; 314-229-9079
Summer Leadership Academy • An African-centered community builder camp. June 8-July 23. Ages 9-16, $225.
Great Griffin Farm Horse Camp
Horsemanship and pony camps that will teach kids about horses through riding, stable activities, games and crafts.
903 Schwede Road, Wentzville; greatgriffinfarm.com; 636-398-4116
Circus Fun and Games Horsemanship Camp • For kids 6 and older to learn about riding through fun games on horseback. June 1-4. Ages 6-12, $350.
Life on the Farm Pony Camp • For kids 4-8 that love all farm animals. July 20-23. Ages 4-8, $200.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter