Dead & Company

Dead & Company at Scottrade Center

John Mayer (left) and Bob Weir of Dead & Company perform in 2015 at Scottrade (now Enterprise) Center.

When 7 p.m. June 21 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $56-$201 • More info livenation.com 

While we don’t know yet if the rumors are true that Dead & Company are winding down after this tour, we also know we don’t want to take that chance and be left out. Either way, the Dead live forever. Dead & Company features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bob Weir with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

