When 7 p.m. June 21 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $56-$201 • More info livenation.com
While we don’t know yet if the rumors are true that Dead & Company are winding down after this tour, we also know we don’t want to take that chance and be left out. Either way, the Dead live forever. Dead & Company features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer and Bob Weir with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.
