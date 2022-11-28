 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadmau5

Deadmau5 performs at the Factory's grand opening

Deadmau5 performs July 16, 2021, for a sold-out crowd at the Factory in Chesterfield. 

When 9 p.m. Dec. 31 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $69.50-$124.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

The Factory harks back to its very successful opening concert the summer of 2021 with the return of dance music artist deadmau5 for Champagne Supernova New Year's Eve 2023. At the time of the grand opening, he promised a fun, communal experience involving making friends and making memories. 

“I shouldn’t be dictating how the night should go or what you should expect. But it’s like a music festival. You don’t go for that one band. It’s about the experience, hanging out, those memories you take home. I’m not so much conducting it — (I’m) providing the soundtrack, letting (stuff) happen.”

His latest single is “Avalanche” featuring James French.

 

