Debbie is dedicated to providing the best quality of life for residents (patients). This caring spirit extends to staff, coworkers and the families of her residents. She is a reliable source when care is needed. She delivers exceptional care, day or night. Everyone at Dolan values Debbie. She embodies all of the personal characteristics that make a great nurse. She is warm, caring, compassionate and calm. She has a professional demeanor, is organized and adapts quickly to changing situations. She values the uniqueness of each individual affected by any type of cognitive, neurological disorder and adapts accordingly; while teaching her team to do likewise.
When a resident is having a tough time with cuing or sequencing, whether it is dressing, eating a meal or standing up from a chair, Debbie warmly handles the situation. She slows down, meets the resident’s frame of mind and proceeds at the resident’s pace to complete the task. Anxiety and depression are married with dementia and she has a delicate calming energy to help a resident through a tough moment.
She is a team player and works fluidly with her staff, residents and their families to provide the best care possible. She has proven to be trustworthy and people are confidant to share feelings, concerns and needs with her.