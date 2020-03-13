Deb has been a home health nurse for our medically fragile daughter for several years. She has always been professional, caring and reliable. Our daughter loves her!
Recently, our already thin nursing schedule was lightened even more so when one nurse had to go on medical leave and a second took a position closer to home. We lost over 50% of our covered hours, leaving me, the stay-at-home parent to not only cover all the night hours, but also weekends, and all afternoons except for one. We are determined to keep our daughter home with family, but caring for a child who is unable to move and is ventilator and feeding tube dependent is physically and mentally exhausting task when there are no breaks.
Deb stepped in without us asking and extended her work schedule two hours every shift so I would have time to run errands, go to doctor appointments, and just have an hour to myself. Deb is awesome and definitely is nurse of the year in our life!