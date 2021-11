When 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Ladue, Clayton, and Town and Country • How much $25 • More info eventbrite.com

Four homes decorated by some of St. Louis’ top design teams and talented homeowners will be open for self-guided tours. This tour is hosted by St. Louis Homes + Lifestyles and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, and proceeds benefit children cared for by the hospital.