Delabar, William "Bill" Julius

Passed away on September 28, 2022 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (Peggy) Delabar; loving father of Bill (Sally), Christy (Bill) Robuck and the late Susan (John) Rempert; dear grandfather of Katie, Guillaume, Jenny, Andy and Lieve. Beloved companion of Sarah (Sally) Kerr; dear uncle and friend.

Bill graduated from McBride High School in 1946, then served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1946 to 1947. He started his own TV repair 1947. He started his own TV repair business in the early 1950's and continued this until the mid-1970's. At that time, he turned his hobby of coins and stamps into a full-time job and did this through the early

2010's. Bill had a passion for his boats, growing roses, walking his dogs and a dry martini. As was the case during his long life, Bill would be able to say of his departure I DID IT MY WAY! Services: A funeral service will be held on October 29th at 11:00 in the chapel at Laclede Groves, 723 South Laclede Station Road in Webster Groves, with visitation from 10:00-11:00. Masks are required if attending. Private family burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations to LSS Home Health Care or the Humane Society of Missouri would be appreciated.

A special thank you to the wonderful aides from LSS Home Health Care who assisted Bill these last few years.