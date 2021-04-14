Deluxe versions of 'Around the World in a Day' and 'Parade' albums

“Around the World in a Day” (1985) was Prince’s direct follow-up to the mega-successful “Purple Rain” (1984) album. Instead of attempting to release another potential blockbuster on the scale of “Purple Rain,” Prince released a more subdued though no less spectacular “Around the World in a Day.” It came with a more psychedelic edge and songs such as “Raspberry Beret,” the single that told fans he was onto something different, along with “Pop Life,” “Condition of the Heart,” “Tambourine” and “America.”