Deluxe versions of 'Around the World in a Day' and 'Parade' albums

“Around the World in a Day” (1985) was Prince’s direct follow-up to the mega-successful “Purple Rain” (1984) album. Instead of attempting to release another potential blockbuster on the scale of “Purple Rain,” Prince released a more subdued though no less spectacular “Around the World in a Day.” It came with a more psychedelic edge and songs such as “Raspberry Beret,” the single that told fans he was onto something different, along with “Pop Life,” “Condition of the Heart,” “Tambourine” and “America.”
The cinematic “Parade” (1986) served as the soundtrack to the movie “Under the Cherry Moon” and included fan favorite “Kiss” along with “Mountains,” “Sometimes It Snows in April,” “Anotherloverholdnyohead,” and “Girls & Boys.”