Popular St. Louis drummer Demarius Hicks excels as both a frontman and as an accompanist to other St. Louis artists. But his goal is to be a stronger lead artist. “I’ve been an accompanist for a long time,” he told the Post-Dispatch last year. “I always want to do things I love to do and took the initiative to say I gotta get it started. I’ve watched great leaders and been under great leaders, those who don’t just tell you what to do, but who lead by example.” By Kevin C. Johnson