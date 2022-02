When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3636 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$26; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jazzstl.org

There’s no one doing jazz in St. Louis quite like Denise Thimes. And if there’s any confusion or doubt about that, just check out one of her shows this weekend at Ferring Jazz Bistro to see for yourself. By Kevin C. Johnson