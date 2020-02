When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $45-$65 • More info ticketmaster.com

Styx fans have two primary ways to get their fix: with the band itself, or with Dennis DeYoung, formerly the voice and pen behind the band. He’s at River City Casino this weekend for two shows, and expect hits such as “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Don’t Let It End” and “Show Me the Way.” By Kevin C. Johnson