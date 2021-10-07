St. Louis native Derecka Purnell suggests not just defunding but also abolishing the current police system. In “Becoming Abolitionists: Police, Protests, and the Pursuit of Freedom,” the lawyer argues instead for addressing the causes of crime. She will discuss her research and ideas with Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Kayla Reed. In a review of the book, Publishers Weekly concluded: “Bold and utopian, yet grounded in Purnell’s experiences and copious evidence of how reform efforts have fallen short, this is an inspiring introduction to a hot-button topic.” By Jane Henderson