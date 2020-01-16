Derek Fordjour and Liz Johnson Artur
Artist Derek Fordjour's CAM show is almost ready

Art preparators hang one of the pieces on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, during the installation of artist Derek Fordjour's show titled "Shelter" at the Contemporary Art Museum. They are from left: Ryan Doyle, registrar Jen Nugent, and Amelia Tufts. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

When Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday; on view through April 19 • Where Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 750 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-535–4660; camstl.org

Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently bought a series of 10 portraits (“Top-Ten ALLSTARS”) by Derek Fordjour, but you can get a taste of what they collected when the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis opens its spring exhibitions. Fordjour’s big installation is “SHELTER,” a corrugated steel structure that will have dirt floors, dripping fountains, a sculpture and art on its walls. The museum’s Project Wall will display 24 portraits. Also opening is Liz Johnson Artur’s “Dusha,” which includes 30 images from the photographer’s Black Balloon Archive, described as her ongoing chronicle of the lives of people of the African diaspora. In addition is the video “The Thirsty Bird” by Marina Zurkow, shown on the mezzanine during museum hours and on the building’s exterior facade during the evening. “One woman band” Syna So Pro will perform Friday in response to photos selected by Artur, who will give a talk at 11 a.m. Saturday. By Jane Henderson

