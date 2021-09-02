 Skip to main content
Derrick Goold
Derrick Goold

Derrick Goold

Cardinals beat writer, Post-Dispatch

Cardinals beat writer, Post-Dispatch

One of my first jobs, whistle in hand and Tevas strapped tight, was as a lifeguard. I realized young if you see a person in distress and you look around for someone to do something, you are that someone. Lifeguarding showed how through training comes that confidence and awareness — to act. That’s true for a save but also calming a lost kid, assuring a scared parent, or asserting to someone older, bigger that, yes, these rules apply to you, too. While teaching swim lessons, coaching swim team and managing a pool, I improved as a communicator. 

