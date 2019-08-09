Spellman Brady & Co. updated the interiors, furniture and signage of the Children’s Clinic in St. Louis.
The clinic occupies 5,600 square feet in an existing medical office building and consists of two waiting rooms, 22 exam rooms and a shared workspace.
The goal for the renovation was to create a big impact for patients and families while keeping the costs and disturbance low. The overall design incorporated bright color blocking to help define corridors, exam rooms and waiting rooms, plus colorful signage for exam rooms.