Devil’s Rope Museum

100 Kingsley Street, McLean, Texas; barbwiremuseum.com; free (donation encouraged); open March to November
You are probably wondering how can a museum be dedicated to a strand of barbed wire, right? After all, isn’t there just one variety? Wrong. There are more than 2,000 types and variations of barbed wire that have been found by collectors hooked on the hobby, and they are creatively displayed in this museum. In addition to the wires, historical documents, photos, wire tools, advertisements, catalogs and patent models are tastefully displayed.
A separate section is devoted to barbed wire used in wartime.
Artwork created from barbed wire is also displayed, and for sale.