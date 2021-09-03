 Skip to main content
Devil’s Rope Museum
0 comments

Devil’s Rope Museum

  • 0
Devil’s Rope Museum

Three examples of the more than 2,000 varieties of barbed wire on display at the Devil’s Rope Museum in McLean, Texas. 

 

100 Kingsley Street, McLean, Texas; barbwiremuseum.com; free (donation encouraged); open March to November

You are probably wondering how can a museum be dedicated to a strand of barbed wire, right? After all, isn’t there just one variety? Wrong. There are more than 2,000 types and variations of barbed wire that have been found by collectors hooked on the hobby, and they are creatively displayed in this museum. In addition to the wires, historical documents, photos, wire tools, advertisements, catalogs and patent models are tastefully displayed.

A separate section is devoted to barbed wire used in wartime.

Artwork created from barbed wire is also displayed, and for sale.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News