Dhruva Lahoti

John Burroughs School
Grade: 8
Favorite movie: “Inception” because it makes you think.
Best part of school: Physical education because I love to be athletic.
Favorite musician/band: Lil Uzi Vert because his music makes me feel really hyped up.
Favorite holiday: Christmas because I get to see my family and PRESENTS!
Favorite thing about yourself: I am hyper-focused when I do something.
Famous person you’d want to be for a week: Kevin Hart because I like to make people laugh and feel good.
Food you could eat every day: Chipotle because I can mix and match to create something different every time.