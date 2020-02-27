Diane Rehm: ‘When My Times Comes’
Diane Rehm: 'When My Times Comes'

Asssisted Death-Maryland

Diane Rehm testifies in 2019, in Annapolis, Md., in favor of a measure in Maryland that would allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with the help of a doctor.

When 7 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis County Library headquarters, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info slcl.org

Discuss “When My Time Comes,” a book addressing the urgent, hotly contested cause of the right-to-die movement with author Diane Rehm, the former longtime NPR host. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of “When My Time Comes,” which describes both sides of the argument to allow those who are dying to put an end to their suffering. Rehm’s husband died deliberately by dehydration because of the effects of Parkinson’s disease. By Cole Sawyer

 

