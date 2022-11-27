 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dickey, George "Bud"

79, passed away on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. He leaves his wife, Roseanne (nee Diederich), and son David Dickey. George was an uncle, cousin, and friend to all who knew him. Services: Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center located at 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, MO 63031, on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 1 p.m.

