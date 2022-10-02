Diederich, Jane Frances

Jane Frances Diederich (Gross), age 91, Born on November 8, 1930, passed away peacefully in Friendship Village, St. Louis, Mo, on September 14, 2022 and has now ascended to the kingdom of heaven. Beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She is predeceased by her parents: Julius & Loretta Gross. She is survived by her husband Thomas Diederich, her only brother, Don Gross and her only son Brad Diederich & his her only son Brad Diederich & his wife Donna Diederich (Stutz), and her two grandchildren Brendan Diederich and Brooke Diederich. She had a blessed and full life. Services: Celebration of Life will be held at Friendship Village South County, October 22, 2022.