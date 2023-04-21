Tom Joseph Tom Diederich, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his wife Jane and sisters MaryEllen, Peggy, and Catherine. Tom's legacy lives on through his son Brad and daughter-in-law Donna, as well as his cherished grandchildren Brendan and Brooke.

Tom was a dedicated Army veteran who served his country with honor. He was also known for his exceptional skills in fixing anything that needed repair. However, what truly set Tom apart was his unwavering love and kindness towards others. His life was a testament to the power of compassion and generosity.

As we celebrate Tom's life, we honor his memory and the impact he had on those around him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.