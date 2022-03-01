 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dierbergs lifts mask rule for employees

CHESTERFIELD — Dierbergs lifted masking requirements for store employees this week, citing new guidance from the federal government. 

The decision coincided with the end of mask mandates in St. Louis County and Illinois. 

Schnucks, the other major grocer in the region, did the same for shoppers, employees and vendors in stores throughout the region except for those in St. Louis, where a mask mandate is in effect until at least March 6. Employees and vendors also have to mask up at the Carbondale store.

 

