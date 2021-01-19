 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dig in for a chance to win!
0 comments

Dig in for a chance to win!

  • 0

Call 119! Darian Bryan, personal chef to Buffalo’s star football players, cooks up their favorite dishes in the four-part video series, Dig In, Buffalo! Follow along at home to see which spicy dish is Stefon Diggs’ favorite, and which player has a taste for the Jamaican chef’s native dishes.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports