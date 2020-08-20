Digest PRINT ONLY 8-21-20

ST. LOUIS — Baby elephant who died had birth defects: The St. Louis Zoo has provided more details on the death this month of Asian elephant calf Avi.
Developmental impairments limited Avi's ability to feed since his birth July 6. Zoo officials euthanized him Aug. 2 following 48 hours in which his health rapidly deteriorated.
A preliminary necropsy revealed two “significant, irreversible birth abnormalities,” the zoo announced Thursday.
The zoo said Avi had a patent ductus arteriosus, an opening between the two major blood vessels leading from the heart that should have closed by Avi's birth.
“The abnormal blood flow caused by a ductus arteriosus that remains open (or patent) after birth means that some of the blood does not go to the lungs to get proper oxygen levels,” the zoo statement said.
Avi also had “an abnormal spinal conformation,” the zoo said, which “limited his ability to raise his head and position himself to feed on his own.”
Surgery would not have been an option for either condition, the zoo said.
Avi was the first male Asian elephant born at the zoo in 27 years. His mother, Rani, is "in good health," the statement said.
ELLISVILLE — Chase ATM kiosk approved: The City Council gave final approval Wednesday to allow the operation of a Chase Bank ATM drive-thru kiosk at 127 Clarkson Road.
Councilmen Vince McGrath and Mick Cahill were opposed. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended rejection of the permit.
The site is in the Shawneetown Acres development under construction at Clarkson Road and Vero Lane. Developer Shawneetown Capital LLC had planned various uses, including two self-storage buildings, a Tidal Wave car wash, convenience store, fast food restaurant, gas pumps and a restaurant.
At public hearings Wednesday, Reed Burdine, representing an architect for Chase Bank and the developers, said the plan was to add an ATM to the corner of Clarkson Road and Froesel Drive, near the planned gas station and car wash.
While the zoning commission had expressed concerns about increased traffic from the ATM, Burdine said a traffic study showed the ATM would add 8 to 10 cars per hour on average at peak times, with about 100 customers expected a day.
Councilman Dan Duffy said he welcomed the ATM: “A lot of people carry Chase cards and want to have a place to get money for free as opposed to paying an ATM fee, and, the more cash we can put in peoples' hands, the more will be spent in Ellisville.”
McGrath said he was concerned for residents trying to turn left out of nearby Vero Lane. “I think residents should come first before any banking industry,” he said.
Mayor Mike Roemerman said customers using the ATM likely would patronize other businesses in the development, such as buying gas or snacks at the convenience store. “A national brand (Chase) coming to Ellisville is a testament to the city and its conscious economic development efforts — I don't see this ATM as being a traffic generator in a negative way,” he said.
