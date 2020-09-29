Digest Print only 9-30-20

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Mercy Hospital expansion plan approved: The Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved the final site development plan for their city's part of the Mercy Hospital South expansion. Creve Coeur, which covers most of the campus to the north, approved its corresponding plan with a City Council vote Sept. 14
In Town and Country, a new Ameren substation will be developed, as will roadway changes, new parking and stormwater mitigation. The Creve Coeur portion includes an outpatient medical office building of four stories and more than 260,000 square feet, as well as almost 800 parking spaces, mostly in a four-story garage, all to be built along Ballas Road.
There were no speakers at a public hearing Monday. Bob Shelton, Town and Country administrator, said the land and traffic improvements will be of great benefit to the hospital as well as for traffic flow in both cities.
ST. LOUIS — City gets $2.5 million federal grant for lead poison controls: St. Louis is getting a $2.5 million federal grant to help fund its efforts to fight lead paint poisoning tied to older homes.
The grant is part of nearly $165 million to be distributed to local and state agencies across the country. The grant, announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is intended to deal with lead and other health and safety hazards in homes.
A HUD statement said the St. Louis money will address lead hazards in 210 housing units.
A regional HUD administrator, Jason Mohr, will be at City Hall Wednesday to discuss the grant with Mayor Lyda Krewson.
SHREWSBURY — New plan for old Rothman's store: The Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote Oct. 13 on a redevelopment plan for the former Rothman's Furniture Store, 7737 Watson Road.
The plan calls for rezoning the northern part of the six-acre site for a public storage facility. Retail to be identified later would be added on the south side, facing Watson.
The redevelopment also includes a road that connects the west side of the site to Laclede Station Road. The road had been closed off in recent years and will be rehabbed. The classic Rothman's sign may be retained at the front of the property.
Rothman's operated on the site for several decades. Most of the other area Rothman's stores became Art Van Furniture stores in 2018, but those stores closed this year. The Shrewsbury property was slated in 2017 to become a U-Haul facility That did not occur.
ALTON — City to move forward with Great Streets plan: The City Council has approved a long-term street plan to connect the downtown area with the riverfront.
The Great Streets Planning Initiative aims to create streets for transit, walkability, bicycling, recreation, sustainability and safety.
The project area downtown is a diverse, 1 ½-mile stretch along the Broadway corridor, extending east from the Third Street dining and entertainment district to Monument Avenue.
Deanna Barnes, deputy director of Planning and Urban Development, said this planning process has been underway for nine months, with some improvements expected within the next 10 years and total project completion in about 20 years. The East-West Gateway Council of Governments is collaborating with Alton and other stakeholders, to facilitate the planning process.
The city will seek grants for funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
