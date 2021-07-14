DIGEST Print only

UNIVERSITY CITY — Library work underway: Renovations began Monday at the University City Public Library, director Patrick Wall told the City Council that night.
After voters approved a 12-cent tax rate increase in 2019, the project was delayed by the pandemic.
Last year, the district prepared for the work by installing high-density shelves in the library basement, allowing about 20% of the collection to be stored in the building while the renovation is in progress, he said.
The project will be split in two phases.
In the first phase, the exterior of the building, 6701 Delmar Boulevard, will be tuckpointed, repaired and sealed, eliminating water damage. Large single-pane windows throughout the building will be replaced with energy efficient, sealed and double-paned window systems. And the library’s entry doors will be replaced, Wall said.
That work should be complete in September.
The second phase is expected to begin this fall and will include replacement of the electrical system, including lights and the alarm system, as well as phones, and the heating/ventilation/air conditioning system, plus extensive renovations to the public portion of the building.
“We plan on adding three meeting rooms on the first floor available to the public, expanding and revitalizing our youth services and teen areas, adding a quiet study room, and completely replacing our first-floor public restrooms, which are not ADA compliant and aren't big enough,” Wall said.
Phase 2 is expected to be finished by May, 2022, Wall said.
The building will be closed to the public, starting around August or September, and the library will operate from the first floor of 6900 Delmar. Patrons will be able to use computers there, put books on hold and obtain items through curbside delivery.
CLAYTON — Vet clinic wins approval: The Board of Aldermen gave final approval Tuesday to a conditional use permit for a veterinary clinic to open at 920 South Brentwood Boulevard.
At a public hearing, Andrea Muskopf, assistant to the city manager, said the facility would provide primary care veterinary medicine and surgery services and no animal boarding or daycare type services.
“Animals will only be at the facility for an extended stay necessary due to a medical condition, and there are no outdoor activities, such as a dog yard, proposed by the applicant,” she said.
Veterinarian Seth Williams said he hopes to open the business by the end of the year. It's “been a long time dream of mine to bring a clinic to Clayton, in a modern high quality veterinary primary care general practice for dogs and cats only," he said.
Proposed hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Church project gets hearing: A proposal for a pavilion on the site of Dayspring Baptist Church sailed through a public hearing Monday night, and could be approved by July 26.
The pavilion will cover an area of about 1,220 square feet and be used primarily for youth and prayer meetings. It will be situated at the back of the church building, at 1001 Municipal Center Drive.
City officials discussed plans to restrict lighting and direct it downward from the ceiling of the pavilion. Nearby homes are separated from the church site by a row of trees. A nearby private school sent a letter endorsing the plan.
ST. LOUIS — Regular Amtrak service to Chicago to resume: Amtrak passenger trains will resume full service between St. Louis and Chicago starting Monday.
Service on the route, along with others, had been cut in half during the pandemic.
With full service, there will be five daily round trips between Chicago and St. Louis. The trip to and from St. Louis includes stops in Normal and Springfield. Last week, top speeds rose on much of the line from 79mph to 90mph as part of upgrades that hope to eventually see speeds of 110mph.
Twice-daily service on the Missouri River Runner train between St. Louis and Kansas City also is being restored Monday.
Also in Illinois, Amtrak is restoring two daily round trips between Chicago and Quincy and three daily round trip between Chicago and Carbondale.
Masks are required, as per a transportation order the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information, go to www.amtrak.com/midwest.
CLAYTON — Bailiffs honored for saving judge: Five St. Louis County court bailiffs were honored Wednesday for helping revive a judge who suffered a heart attack on the bench last month.
At a ceremony in a St. Louis County courtroom, sheriff's deputies Harvey Burnett, Pete Bommarito, John Connolly, John Foster and Timothy Gannon received awards for rushing to resuscitate Circuit Judge David Lee Vincent after finding him slumped in his chair in cardiac arrest the morning of June 23.
Foster, Vincent's bailiff of nearly two decades, found the judge unconscious and summoned help from fellow bailiffs who shocked Vincent with an automatic external defibrillator and gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, until Clayton paramedics arrived.
After restoring Vincent's heartbeat and breathing, paramedics rushed him to a hospital for emergency surgery. He has been recovering at home since.
"Everybody just jumped into action," Vincent's daughter Devon Vincent said at the ceremony. "We are extremely grateful that the right people were there to act quickly and provide the necessary medical care in those critical moments. Because of their collective actions, my dad survived and is recovering well at home."
The judge participated in the ceremony video videoconference, saying, "I don't remember a thing," before thanking the men for saving him.
"I just want everybody to know that I'm doing fine," Vincent said. "I am on the road to recovery."
Vincent turns 63 on Thursday.
Ex-KTVI anchor takes job in Florida: Former KTVI reporter and anchor John Brown started a new gig at Fox 35 in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday.
Brown worked at Fox 2 here for five years. He celebrated the move on Facebook.
"Five years ago I left this group of people to fulfill a lifelong dream to anchor the news at Fox 2 in St. Louis and deal with some family issues in Missouri. Today, I join this team in Orlando again," he said.
Before joining KTVI in 2016, Brown was a morning anchor at Fox 35, where he now returns. While in Orlando he also hosted the nationally syndicated morning show "The Daily Buzz."
He is a Missouri native and a graduate of Central Methodist University. Brown decided on a broadcast journalism career after nearly going to medical school in 1994. He graduated with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry and had research published in an academic journal.
While in St. Louis, Brown also hosted the KTRS radio show "John Brown's Mindset."