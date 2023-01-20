US ECONOMY: The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the U.S. reached a four-month low last week, a sign that employers are holding on to their workers despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow the economy and tamp down inflation. Meanwhile, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September.

PLANE CRASH: The newly opened airport in Nepal where a Yeti Airlines plane was attempting to land when it crashed over the weekend, killing all 72 on board, did not have a functioning instrument landing system that guides planes to the runway, an official said Thursday.

WILDFIRES: The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced Thursday, as officials struggle to contain destructive infernos made worse by climate change.

SOUTH KOREA: A fire spread through a neighborhood of densely packed homes Friday morning in Seoul, destroying at least 60 and forcing about 500 residents to flee. Officials said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

BOEING: A federal judge has ordered Boeing Co. to be arraigned on a felony charge stemming from crashes of two 737 Max jets, a ruling that threatens to unravel an agreement Boeing negotiated to avoid prosecution.

NORTH KOREA: State media reported Thursday that North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament passed a budget that sustains a high level of defense spending despite the country's economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal.

