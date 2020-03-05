Digest 3-06-20

NORMANDY — Merger with Glen Echo Park could be on November ballot: The City Council approved a proposal Tuesday night to ask voters in November to merge their city with the village of Glen Echo Park. The village board is expected to take a similar vote soon.
Glen Echo Park has only about 150 residents on two streets, and gets most of its services from Normandy by contract. The village was incorporated in 1938, seven years before Normandy, which has a population of about 4,900.
A majority approval would be required in both municipalities for a consolidation to occur in 2021.
The municipalities will pay the nonprofit Beyond Housing group $1,800 for the required legal descriptions needed to establish the potential merger, with Normandy contributing $1,200 of that amount. Beyond Housing assisted in the merger of Vinita Park and Vinita Terrace that took place in 2016.
FERGUSON — Groups call for ouster: Two national organizations and a Ferguson-based activist group have called for the removal of interim City Manager Jeffrey Blume.
The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, The Advancement Project and Ferguson Collaborative sent out a news release on the five-year anniversary of a Department of Justice report that condemned Blume's practices as finance manager of Ferguson.
"The community deserves to have a voice in the selection of the city manager, and that position should be held by a person who does not have a history of promoting practices that have a discriminatory impact," said Katurah Topps, Policy Counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
The groups also called out the treatment of protesters escorted out by police at a Feb. 25 city council meeting after the council voted to extend Blume's contract until May 2021.
The city council meeting's agenda did not allow public discussion until after the vote on Blume's contract extension.
The council continued the vote and rest of the meeting while protesters openly expressed their outrage.
ELLISVILLE — Residents oppose apartment complex: More than 40 residents turned out for the City Council meeting Wednesday to protest an apartment complex proposed to be built at 16216 Autumn View Terrace Drive, near the city's border with Wildwood.
The council voted 5-2 in favor of a first reading on a rezoning and site development plan for the project. City officials said the council might hold a special meeting for the final reading on the legislation, rather than consider it at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on March 18.
During public comment, about 20 residents said they objected to plans by developer Autumn View Apartments LLC for up to 144 apartments in six three-story buildings on just under 12 acres.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission, on Jan. 9, recommended against the plan, which means that at least five of the seven council members would have to vote in favor for it to pass, said Ada Hood, city planner and director of the planning and community development department.
Bernard Raemy, with the developer, said the $15 million project would allow for more than 200 new residents in one-, two- and three-bedroom units, paying rents of $1,000 to $1,500 a month.
“We are not asking for TIF or other public financing,” Raemy said, contending the project is consistent with the city's comprehensive plan and would improve storm water management in the area.
Residents said they were concerned about potential traffic, crime, noise and the effects on property values. Some asked that the city consider other uses for the site such as owner-occupied villas or single-family homes.
“It's important to provide housing to all sorts of people with the desire to live in Ellisville and participate in the Rockwood School District,” said Councilman Stephen Chismarich.
EDWARDSVILLE — City bans kratom: The City Council voted to prohibit the use, possession, distribution or delivery of any substance containing MDPV or kratom within the city limits.
An investigator with the Edwardsville Police Department found that since 2018, three deaths in the city were linked to kratom; a combination of kratom and fentanyl was cited in two of the deaths.
Officials said they were following the lead of neighboring municipalities, including Glen Carbon and Fairview Heights, that have made it illegal to possess, distribute or sell the substance.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement in November warning people not to use kratom. The FDA said kratom appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse and dependence.