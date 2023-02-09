JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials block possible income tax scam:State officials say they've uncovered a $118 million tax scam that could have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in revenue.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, which oversees the state's tax collections, a fraudulent scheme was discovered when a flood of fake tax payments flooded the state's tax payment system in late January.

"Fraudsters attempted to make fake income tax payments from fake bank accounts in the hopes that the overages would trigger a refund in the DOR's payment system," said Revenue spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy.

Moy said the incident is not limited to Missouri. Similar scams have been carried out in other states.

"The diligent work of the Department's Taxation Division staff ensured that no Missouri taxpayer money was lost. This has been reported to law enforcement," Moy added.

The incident was first noticed publicly when the state's Daily General Revenue Report showed a massive spike in payments, artificially inflating the totals in the report.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Justice has prosecuted a number of tax related cases, including one Monday in Florida where a tax preparer received a three-year prison sentence for filing false and fraudulent income tax returns worth an estimated $1.6 million.

JEFFERSON CITY — Two Missouri Supreme Court judges to retire:Two Missouri Supreme Court judges are retiring this year, Chief Justice Paul Wilson announced Wednesday during the annual State of the Judiciary address to state lawmakers.

Lawmakers stood to applaud Judges Patricia Breckenridge and George Draper when Wilson announced their upcoming retirements this fall.

A court spokeswoman said the judges have not yet announced when their last days will be.

Both Breckenridge and Draper are nearing their 70th birthdays, and the Missouri Constitution requires judges to retire by age 70 or they automatically forfeit their pensions.

Former Republican Gov. Matt Blunt appointed Breckenridge to the high court in 2007, and former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon picked Draper for the court in 2011.

In Missouri, a special panel of lawyers, governor-chosen citizens and the chief justice recommend three candidates to fill Supreme Court vacancies. The governor picks from those three candidates.

These will be Republican Gov. Mike Parson's second and third Supreme Court appointments since he took office in 2018. He appointed Judge Robin Ransom to the court in 2021.