Get up close with animatronic dinosaurs and dragons, some standing more than 28 feet tall and 60 feet long, in “Dino & Dragon Stroll,” a traveling exhibition that takes guests back to the Mesozoic era. The fantastical dragons, of course, aren’t from any historical era. Some of the creatures blink, move their heads and appear to be breathing and ready to roar — and they will. Guests are encouraged to bring food items to donate to St. Louis Area Foodbank. By Valerie Schremp Hahn