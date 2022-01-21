 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Dino & Dragon Stroll’

  • 0

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 23, sensory friendly session 8:30 a.m. Jan. 22 • Where America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza • How much $17.99, free for children under 2 and military veterans • More info dinoanddragonstroll.com

Get up close with animatronic dinosaurs and dragons, some standing more than 28 feet tall and 60 feet long, in “Dino & Dragon Stroll,” a traveling exhibition that takes guests back to the Mesozoic era. The fantastical dragons, of course, aren’t from any historical era. Some of the creatures blink, move their heads and appear to be breathing and ready to roar — and they will. Guests are encouraged to bring food items to donate to St. Louis Area Foodbank. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News