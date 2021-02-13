Dinosaur Diamond Prehistoric Highway

National Scenic Byway; Colorado and Utah; 512 miles
If you have children interested in dinosaurs, this route encompasses one of the best areas in the world to find dinosaur fossils, and for the public to see what paleontologists have uncovered. Key attractions include active quarries where you can watch paleontologists search for fossils embedded in stone, backcountry sites where you can view dinosaur fossils and footprints, and museums that display fossils, replicas and information about dinosaurs.
Nearby “side trips” include Arches and Canyonlands national parks.
