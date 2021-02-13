 Skip to main content
Dinosaur Diamond Prehistoric Highway
Dinosaur Diamond Prehistoric Highway

Dinosaur Diamond Prehistoric Highway

Displayed along the Dinosaur Diamond Prehistoric Highway at the Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry is a juvenile example of one the 44 allosaurs dinosaurs whose bones were discovered nearby. 

National Scenic Byway; Colorado and Utah; 512 miles

Info • utah.com/scenic-drive/dinosaur-diamond

If you have children interested in dinosaurs, this route encompasses one of the best areas in the world to find dinosaur fossils, and for the public to see what paleontologists have uncovered. Key attractions include active quarries where you can watch paleontologists search for fossils embedded in stone, backcountry sites where you can view dinosaur fossils and footprints, and museums that display fossils, replicas and information about dinosaurs.

Nearby “side trips” include Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

