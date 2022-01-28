‘Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate’

When Feb. 3-6; performance times vary • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $15 and up; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

“Disney on Ice” returns to St. Louis for the first time since the pandemic — if you brought your toddler to the last show here in fall 2019, they’ll likely still love it as a preschooler. More than 50 Disney characters — led by Mikey Mouse — will skate and perform on the ice to popular Disney tunes. By Valerie Schremp Hahn