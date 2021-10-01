When Kaiser and his husband moved into their historic home last summer during the pandemic, he made it a priority to set up an office because so much of his work had shifted to Zoom. He created the office in one of the home’s five bedrooms that has two long windows overlooking a front balcony. Like the rest of the home, it is filled with antiques, including bookcases and a brass student lamp and brass inkwell that sit on the desk in front of the ornate original fireplace.