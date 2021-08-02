Just John and Rehab nightclubs in the Grove neighborhood join a growing list of St. Louis-area establishments that require patrons to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is not a political issue. This is a safety issue,” the Facebook announcement from Just John said. The club adds that it can’t afford the threat of unvaccinated individuals exposing guests and staff members, given events of the last 18 months.

An original vaccination card, photocopy or cellphone photo will be accepted.

Rehab says it is the bar's duty to limit the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible. It also will accept a vaccine card or digital copy.

"We will always be about creating a safe environment for our community," Rehab's announcement says.

Masks must be worn indoors at both clubs. By Kevin C. Johnson

