Just John and Rehab nightclubs in the Grove neighborhood join a growing list of St. Louis-area establishments that require patrons to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.
“This is not a political issue. This is a safety issue,” the Facebook announcement from Just John said. The club adds that it can’t afford the threat of unvaccinated individuals exposing guests and staff members, given events of the last 18 months.
An original vaccination card, photocopy or cellphone photo will be accepted.
Rehab says it is the bar's duty to limit the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible. It also will accept a vaccine card or digital copy.
"We will always be about creating a safe environment for our community," Rehab's announcement says.
Masks must be worn indoors at both clubs. By Kevin C. Johnson
Rockwell Beer Co. names Michael Petres culinary director
The restaurant is new, but the chef is familiar.
Rockwell Beer Garden is scheduled to open around Labor Day in Francis Park, next to the tennis courts. The man responsible for developing the pizzas, sandwiches and dips is Michael Petres, the new culinary director for Rockwell Beer Co.
Petres is a longtime chef with the Niche Food Group and has also manned the pans at the Ritz-Carlton, Balaban's, ARAKA and Terrene. More recently, he has been associated with Companion Baking Co. and Bolyard's Meat & Provisions.
Located in a former comfort station and onetime coffee shop, the beer garden will have a takeout window and concession stand as well as outdoor dining space. The kitchen is small — Petres calls it a food truck without wheels — and its main focus is a pizza oven. Fresh-baked bread for sandwiches will also be made in the oven.
Nancy Etzkorn will be the beer garden's general manager.
Rockwell Beer Garden will be open daily for lunch and dinner. By Daniel Neman
Commonwealth to open at Angad Arts Hotel
The sun never sets on the food from the British Commonwealth. A new restaurant at the Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center will feature the cuisine of the 54-nation association of countries, nearly all of which were former colonies of Great Britain.
The restaurant takes over the space formerly occupied by Grand Tavern by David Burke.
Its culinary offerings will be influenced by the food of the Commonwealth nations, which span every continent except Antarctica. The quintessentially British rack of lamb will be on the menu, but so will Indian specialties such as tikka masala. Caribbean, African and Pacific Island cuisines will also be featured.
A selection of beers will be available from the Commonwealth countries, while the wine choices and cocktails will be global.
Scottie Corrigan is the chef de cuisine; previous stops for the L'Ecole Culinaire graduate include Mosaic Modern Fusion, Robust Wine Bar, MX and Libertine.
Currently, the hotel is only serving breakfast in its main dining room; the rooftop bar is also open.
Commonwealth will serve breakfast 7 a.m.-11 a.m. daily. Dinner service will be 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The Angad Arts Hotel is located at 3550 Samuel Shepherd Drive, on the corner of Grand Boulevard. By Daniel Neman