Dog trainers

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Haley and Clark finally call it quits. And at Gussie’s 23rd birthday party, everyone makes nice except Grace and Louise.

BO: We open, once again, in the yard with Billy Sr. and new puppy Trudy. He’s trying to train the dog and moans to Christi about how hard it is to train pets. They discuss training animals, which is just code for training their children.

GH: They give updates on their grown-up children’s tedious, repetitive storylines. They joke that dogs are easier to train than kids. Har! Recycled joke from last week.

BO: Gussie and Grace are Christi’s main concern right now. “I have to fix this!” she says of a problem that isn’t really her problem.

“You have resolved every problem that’s come along so far, and I’m sure you’ll solve this one,” Billy Sr. tells his wife. I don't think this is remotely true, but we’ll move on.

GH: “I want this whole Grace and Louise thing behind us,” Christi says. Same.

BO: Trudy is, once again, the cutest thing in the show.

GH: This scene is nearly an exact re-creation of the opening scene from Episode 7 last week. Every episode, I feel like Drew Barrymore in “50 First Dates,” except I am able to remember everything that has already happened. So I guess a better comparison would be “Groundhog Day.” It’s all so repetitive, and there is so little action to actually recap.

