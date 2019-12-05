By Goliath ($24.99)
Who • 2-5 players, ages 4 and up
What • Be the “lucky” player who squeezes the poop out of the flatulent pup.
What we thought • Insert a “food” pellet into the mouth of the plastic dog and take turns squeezing the attached hand pump to force the pellet out of the dog's bottom. Doggie Doo's gameplay is simplistic, requiring no reasoning or hand-eye coordination. Sheer luck (a spinner) determines who will make the fateful final squeeze. My 6-year-old found the dog's flatulence hilarious, but the poop itself, she did note, “doesn't look realistic.” If you must have a dumb board game with a dose of bathroom humor, get Candy Land out of the closet and make fart noises on your kids' command. (Ian Froeb)
Rating • ⭐