Dolgin, Gilbert

age 84, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sheila Dolgin for 64 years. Services: Visitation Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral service follows at 1 p.m. Interment immediately following the Funeral Service at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road.