 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dolgin, Gilbert

  • 0
Dolgin, Gilbert

age 84, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sheila Dolgin for 64 years. Services: Visitation Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral service follows at 1 p.m. Interment immediately following the Funeral Service at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News