Dolly Parton, James Patterson

“Run, Rose, Run” officially goes on sale March 7, but the night before, fans can watch country singer and songwriter Dolly Parton team up with her co-author, James Patterson, to explain how they came to write the novel. Described as “glittering with danger and desire,” the book follows a young woman and her guitar to Nashville’s dark underbelly. Parton also has 12 new songs linked to the book. By Jane Henderson