 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dolly Parton, James Patterson

  • 0
Music-Rock Hall-Nominees

Dolly Parton performs in 2015 in Nashville, Tenn.

When 6:30 p.m. March 6 • Where Left Bank Books purchase required for virtual access • How much $30 • More info left-bank.com

“Run, Rose, Run” officially goes on sale March 7, but the night before, fans can watch country singer and songwriter Dolly Parton team up with her co-author, James Patterson, to explain how they came to write the novel. Described as “glittering with danger and desire,” the book follows a young woman and her guitar to Nashville’s dark underbelly. Parton also has 12 new songs linked to the book. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News