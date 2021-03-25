When 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. March 26, 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 27, 7 p.m. March 28 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $44-$132 for tables of two, three and four • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comedian Don “D.C.” Curry is a regular visitor to St. Louis’ comedy scene, whether he’s on a big bill at Chaifetz Arena or headlining his own run of shows at Helium Comedy Club. He’s known for hosting BET’s “Comic View” as well as for appearing on ABC’s “Grace Under Fire,” Adult Swim’s “Black Jesus” and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.” By Kevin C. Johnson