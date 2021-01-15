 Skip to main content
Don Robinson State Park
Don Robinson State Park

Best winter hikes in the St. Louis area

Dogs Oliver and Hank jump over a log along the Sandstone Canyon Trail in Don Robinson State Park in Jefferson County on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Owners Caden McBride and Marc Ribas said they take the dogs on hikes so often, they created a Facebook page for their adventures.

Length • 3.9 miles (Sandstone Canyon Trail)

More info • mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park

Overview • Nestled in the upper LaBarque Creek watershed in Jefferson County, this popular park features sandstone box canyons, shelter caves, cliffs, glades and upland and bottomland forests.

Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield, said the stunning trails in the park never disappoint. There is a loop around the lip of a canyon and a trail that goes down into the canyon. "It's almost like a worshipful experience," she said. 

