Length • 3.9 miles (Sandstone Canyon Trail)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park
Overview • Nestled in the upper LaBarque Creek watershed in Jefferson County, this popular park features sandstone box canyons, shelter caves, cliffs, glades and upland and bottomland forests.
Diane Williams, 65, of Chesterfield, said the stunning trails in the park never disappoint. There is a loop around the lip of a canyon and a trail that goes down into the canyon. "It's almost like a worshipful experience," she said.