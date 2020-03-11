Door Dashand MOD pizza deal
Door Dashand MOD pizza deal

Delivery giant DoorDash takes step toward public offering

The DoorDash app (AP Photo)

Use DoorDash to get a free 11-inch MOD pizza when you spend $3.14. Use the code MODPIDAY at checkout. The offer is available Saturday through the DoorDash app and website, and there are only 5,000 free pizzas to claim. 

