As is so often the case, Douglas Tallamy’s nonfiction book spells out its theme in the subtitle: “The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of our Most Essential Native Trees.” If you have space for a big tree, plant an oak, which provides acorns for many animals, attracts caterpillars (and thus songbirds) and absorbs carbon. “Oaks support more forms of life and more fascinating interactions than any other tree genus in North America,” Tallamy writes. He’ll be in conversation with Jean Ponzi, host of KDHX’s “Earthworms” podcast. And he opens a webinar series March 10 for the St. Louis County Library, Partners for Native Landscaping, which runs through April 6; register at slcl.org/events. By Jane Henderson