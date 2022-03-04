 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas Tallamy

  • 0

When 7 p.m. March 7 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

As is so often the case, Douglas Tallamy’s nonfiction book spells out its theme in the subtitle: “The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of our Most Essential Native Trees.” If you have space for a big tree, plant an oak, which provides acorns for many animals, attracts caterpillars (and thus songbirds) and absorbs carbon. “Oaks support more forms of life and more fascinating interactions than any other tree genus in North America,” Tallamy writes. He’ll be in conversation with Jean Ponzi, host of KDHX’s “Earthworms” podcast. And he opens a webinar series March 10 for the St. Louis County Library, Partners for Native Landscaping, which runs through April 6; register at slcl.org/events. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News