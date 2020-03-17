Remember how you and your kids used to love catching Pikachu and all his friends on the once-popular app? Well, it's still around (though there have been many updates since perhaps you last played). Pile in the car and drive around to areas where you can catch them or battle a gym as a family. Or walk around a park to see how many you can collect.
Live
Download that Pokemon Go app again
Download that Pokemon Go app again
Related to this story
Most Popular
What does it take to get tested for coronavirus in Missouri? The bar is high.
Add Old Navy, Gap, Build-A-Bear, Banana Republica to retailers temporarily shutting down.
American Water, city of St. Louis already announced they would stop shutting off water service because of nonpayment.
The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.
We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.
-
- 10 min to read
Rolling updates as the new coronavirus roils the hospitality industry.
Restaurants across Illinois closing to dine-in customers starting tonight until month's end, for now
The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds - a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.