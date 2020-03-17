Download that Pokemon Go app again
Remember how you and your kids used to love catching Pikachu and all his friends on the once-popular app? Well, it's still around (though there have been many updates since perhaps you last played). Pile in the car and drive around to areas where you can catch them or battle a gym as a family. Or walk around a park to see how many you can collect. 

